US Military Shoots Down 4th Aerial Object—Having An 'Octagonal Shape With Strings Hanging Off It'

For the fourth time in just over a week, the U.S. military has taken down an unidentified flying object over North America.

The latest aerial object to be shot down was tracked over Lake Huron, Michigan, according to Bloomberg, citing two U.S. officials.

The object had been flying at 20,000 feet when it was taken down, it was described as having "an octagonal shape with strings hanging off it," according to CNN sources.

Representatives Elissa Slotkin and Jack Bergman both commented on the incident. Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, tweeted that the object was brought down by U.S. Air Force and National Guard pilots and that she wanted to learn more about the incident.

Bergman, also from Michigan, expressed his appreciation for the "decisive action" of the fighter pilots. He tweeted, "The American people deserve far more answers than we have."

U.S. military fighter jets firsts shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over U.S. territorial waters off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. While the U.S. said the balloon was meant for surveillance, China maintained that it was a civilian meteorological research airship that had been blown off course.

On Feb. 10, two U.S. F-22 Raptors were used to shoot down an object, roughly the size of a car, over the coast of northeastern Alaska. The very next day, the U.S. fighter pilots shot down a high-altitude airborne object over Canada’s Yukon territory.

Photo: Shutterstock