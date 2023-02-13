ñol


Disney Wins Analyst Conviction Courtesy Asset Mix, Streaming Loss Recovery As Bob Iger's Restructuring Kicks In

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 12:30 PM | 1 min read
  • JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick reinstated Walt Disney Company  DIS with an Overweight and a $135 price target.
  • While the analyst was cautious about the media landscape overall due to sustained streaming losses and advertising headwinds, Disney is his favorite name among the group. 
  • The company's potent asset mix and his expectations of a rapid decline in streaming losses in the next year won the analyst's conviction.
  • CEO Bob Iger focused on the path to profitability in DTC. The analyst expected margins to improve as the company pared away what had become during COVID, a bloated cost structure in DMED.
  • As expected, Iger has pushed back hard on a sale or spin of ESPN and is more focused on making all assets work. 
  • On the F1Q23 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger outlined a new transformation program centered on rationalizing the streaming business, a $5.5 billion cost-cutting program, and empowering creativity. 
  • The new organizational structure will include three core business segments: Disney Entertainment (legacy DMED less sports); ESPN; and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. 
  • Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $145 to $130. Disney reported F1Q23 results above the Street. 
  • The company also introduced a $5.5 billion cost savings target, outlined a new corporate structure, and pointed to rationalizing its streaming business to put it on a path toward sustainable, profitable growth. 
  • The analyst updated his model to reflect 1Q23 performance and his latest outlook. 
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 0.8% at $107.20 on the last check Monday.

