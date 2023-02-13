Powerbridge Becomes Latest Company To Tap ChatGPT Tech For Educational Services

- Multi-industry technology solutions provider Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd PBTS prepared to integrate ChatGPT technology into the AI-powered online educational services provided by its subsidiary, Ascendent Insights Education Co., Ltd (AIedu).
- AIedu provides AI-powered apps and online educational services focusing on guided-reading solutions.
- It serves over 4,000 nurseries and kindergartens with 40,000 educators supported by ten operational centers and 150 city partners across China.
- Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies, commented: "We believe that ChatGPT has the potential to bring significant transformation in the education industry. We are excited to provide a whole new education experience for young children through the use ChatGPT technology."
- OpenAI's ChatGPT grabbed global attention thanks to the novel and disruptive role of AI transformer models.
- Microsoft Corp MSFT detailed a new AI-powered version of the Bing search engine and Edge browser.
- Price Action: PBTS shares traded higher by 3.94% at $0.1002 on the last check Monday.
