Powerbridge Becomes Latest Company To Tap ChatGPT Tech For Educational Services

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 11:43 AM | 1 min read
  • Multi-industry technology solutions provider Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd PBTS prepared to integrate ChatGPT technology into the AI-powered online educational services provided by its subsidiaryAscendent Insights Education Co., Ltd (AIedu).
  • AIedu provides AI-powered apps and online educational services focusing on guided-reading solutions. 
  • It serves over 4,000 nurseries and kindergartens with 40,000 educators supported by ten operational centers and 150 city partners across China.
  • Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies, commented: "We believe that ChatGPT has the potential to bring significant transformation in the education industry. We are excited to provide a whole new education experience for young children through the use ChatGPT technology."
  • OpenAI's ChatGPT grabbed global attention thanks to the novel and disruptive role of AI transformer models. 
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT detailed a new AI-powered version of the Bing search engine and Edge browser
  • Price Action: PBTS shares traded higher by 3.94% at $0.1002 on the last check Monday.

