Microsoft's Pace Of Integration Of ChatGPT Across Portfolio Impresses Analysts

- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Microsoft Corp MSFT with an Overweight and raised the price target from $247 to $290 on untapped AI potential using a higher multiple.
- OpenAI's ChatGPT has captured the world's attention in 60 short days, thanks to the novel and disruptive role of AI transformer models.
- The biggest surprise to the analyst relative to the new AI-powered Bing conversation engine is the pace at that AI transformers got integrated across the entire portfolio.
- Share gain potential in a $500B+ digital ad market is enticing, but AI disruption has far-reaching potential across consumer and enterprise segments.
- Bottom-line, it took about nine years for Microsoft Cloud to reach $40B+, and the analyst thinks it plausible for Microsoft AI to reach $40B + in half the time.
- Long-term margin could also remain intact, assuming capex is slightly higher.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $280 to $300.
- MSFT announced a new AI-powered version of the Bing search engine and Edge browser and held an investor call.
- The new AI enhancement enables Bing and Edge to provide an interactive searching and browsing experience with better search results and chat functions.
- Microsoft also underscored a vast opportunity in the digital advertising market and expected revenue and operating income improvement as usage grows.
- The analyst saw broad AI applicability across consumers and enterprises, meaningfully influencing the narrative later this year, earlier than expected.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.28% at $266.80 on the last check Wednesday.
