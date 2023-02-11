Russia's Casualties In Ukraine Nearly Triple America's Vietnam Losses As War Approaches 1 Year Mark

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has revealed that it has eliminated around 1,140 Russian troops over the past day.

According to a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 136,880 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine from Feb. 24, 2022, to Feb. 11, 2023. That compares to 58,220 U.S. military fatal casualties of the Vietnam War, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS).

Russia’s total military losses include 3,267 tanks (+9 over the past day), 6,474 armored combat vehicles (+3), 2,270 artillery systems (+19), 463 multiple launch rocket systems, 234 air defense systems (+1), 297 warplanes, 286 helicopters, 5,134 motor vehicles (+8), 18 warships/cutters, 1,997 unmanned aerial vehicles (+27), 214 special equipment units (+3). In addition, a total of 857 enemy cruise (+61) missiles were shot down, according to the Facebook post.

There has been a fierce battle in the east of Ukraine for the key Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, including Vuhledar.

However, the Ukraine forces repulsed the Russian attack in Vuhledar, the New Voice of Ukraine quoted Ukrainian sources and Russian military bloggers saying.

Also Read: Putin 'Already Lost Ukraine,' Says Biden: 'He Thought...He'd Get A Welcome' By Invading

According to a report, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov recently said that Ukraine is bracing for Russian forces to launch a major offensive which could begin around Feb. 24, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Last year, in September, Russian President Vladamir Putin announced a partial military mobilization. However, the mobilization didn’t go well against the Ukrainian forces, and it was widely reported that Russians were sent to the front line poorly equipped and with little training, reports the Insider.

Meanwhile, with the ongoing war between the two countries, oil prices climbed Friday after Russia announced a voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March in response to Western price caps. The United States Oil Fund OSU was up 2.87% on Friday to $69.87.

Photo: German soldiers on Leopard 2 tank during military exercises in Lithuania, 2017; photo Elijus3000 via Shutterstock