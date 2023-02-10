ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Ford Chief Highlights Transparent Goals and Performance Yardsticks For Employees, Cost Cuts For Better Supply Chain Management

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 9:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Ford Motor Co F CEO Jim Farley shared working to simplify goals and performance metrics for employees in a virtual town-hall meeting.
  • Farley emphasized more transparent ways to help individual workers understand what they need to do to contribute to the car maker's overarching objectives to accomplish broader goals like supply-chain management and quality, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Farley expressed the need to deepen its cost-cutting actions on an earnings call as inefficiencies in specific departments made the company lag behind its competitors.
  • Ford eyed slashing over $3 billion in costs it previously sought to trim by mid-decade.
  • Ford posted disappointing results in the fourth quarter and missed its full-year profit guidance by more than $1 billion.
  • On the company's earnings call, executives highlighted challenges in its manufacturing operations, like difficulties managing its supply chain and inefficiencies on the factory floor.
  • Farley also called out problems with vehicle quality leading to warranty claims and recalls, including overstaffing. Ford's engineering operations were 25% less efficient than those of competitors.
  • Ford eyed toppling Tesla Inc TSLA as the top EV maker.
  • However, executives lately said it's legacy business of selling traditional gas-engine vehicles needed repair to fund the costly transition to EVs
  • Price Action: F shares traded lower by 4.82% at $12.84 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved