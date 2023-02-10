Ford Chief Highlights Transparent Goals and Performance Yardsticks For Employees, Cost Cuts For Better Supply Chain Management

- Ford Motor Co F CEO Jim Farley shared working to simplify goals and performance metrics for employees in a virtual town-hall meeting.
- Farley emphasized more transparent ways to help individual workers understand what they need to do to contribute to the car maker's overarching objectives to accomplish broader goals like supply-chain management and quality, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Farley expressed the need to deepen its cost-cutting actions on an earnings call as inefficiencies in specific departments made the company lag behind its competitors.
- Ford eyed slashing over $3 billion in costs it previously sought to trim by mid-decade.
- Ford posted disappointing results in the fourth quarter and missed its full-year profit guidance by more than $1 billion.
- On the company's earnings call, executives highlighted challenges in its manufacturing operations, like difficulties managing its supply chain and inefficiencies on the factory floor.
- Farley also called out problems with vehicle quality leading to warranty claims and recalls, including overstaffing. Ford's engineering operations were 25% less efficient than those of competitors.
- Ford eyed toppling Tesla Inc TSLA as the top EV maker.
- However, executives lately said it's legacy business of selling traditional gas-engine vehicles needed repair to fund the costly transition to EVs.
- Price Action: F shares traded lower by 4.82% at $12.84 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
