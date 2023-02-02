Why Ford Stock Is Falling After Q4 Earnings: What's Driving The Action?

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company turned in mixed fourth-quarter results.

What Happened: Ford reported fourth-quarter revenue of $44 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $40.37 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Detroit-based automaker reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which missed consensus estimates of 62 cents per share.

Operating cash flow totaled $1.2 billion in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow came in at $2.4 billion.

Ford also declared a first-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share, plus a supplemental dividend of 65 cents per share, which the company said was enabled by its strong free cash flow in the quarter.

"I’m excited about 2023, which is pivotal for us. We’ve got clarity and ambition with the Ford+ plan, a strong team carrying it out, and a lineup of great products and customer experiences that’s getting even better," said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.

"We should have done much better last year. We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control, and we’re going to correct that with improved execution and performance."

Ford sees full-year adjusted EBIT in a range of $9 billion to $11 billion. The company's EBIT forecast presumes seasonally adjusted annual rates of about 15 million vehicles in the U.S. and about 13 million in Europe.

A conference call to discuss these results is set to kick off at 5 p.m. ET.

F Price Action: Ford has a 52-week high of $20.62 and a 52-week low of $10.61.

The stock was down 5.51% at $13.55 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.