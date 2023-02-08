Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host

The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC.

What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI battle. Interestingly, it is neither Microsoft nor Google. He put out a tweet with the caption “the real A.I. winner,” along with a picture of his dog “Ragu Nvidia.”

Although it is not clear, whether he was referring to graphics chip manufacturer Nvidia Corp. NVDA or his dog, it is likely that Cramer was alluding to the former, given the company’s name along with the logo appeared below the dog’s picture.

Nvidia was once Cramer’s favorite stock but he reversed his stance in September when the chipmaker’s fundamentals deteriorated amid the semiconductor industry-wide downturn and the China chip ban.

Nvidia A Better AI Bet? Nvidia began hinting at a massive AI inflection in early 2022. The many AI initiatives the company announced included updates to its AI platform, a suite of software for advancing workloads such as speech, recommender system, hyperscale inference and Riva for speech AI.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann said then the announcements set the stage for a massive AI inflection that targets a $1-trillion total addressable market spread among gaming, AI enterprise and omniverse chips/systems and automotive.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed Tuesday’s session up 5.14%, at $221.73, according to Benzinga Pro data.

