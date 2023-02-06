ñol


Dell To Let Go Of 6,650 Jobs As Uncertainties Dented Its Business: Report

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 6, 2023 5:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Dell Technologies Inc DELL prepared to slash 6,650 jobs amid softening demand for personal computers.
  • The downsizing is equivalent to 5% of Dell's global workforce, Bloomberg reports citing Co-COO Jeff Clarke's internal memo.
  • Dell and other hardware makers battled cratering demand after a pandemic-era PC boom.
  • Also Read: Dell Eyes Reducing Dependence On China - India, Latin America Likely To Be Beneficiaries, Analysts Say
  • Among major companies, Dell saw the most significant personal computer shipments decline of 37% year-on-year in 4Q22, according to IDC. Dell generated 55% of its revenue from PCs.
  • Dell's previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, were not enough to sustain efficiency, Clarke told workers.
  • PC rivals HP Inc HPQCisco Systems, Inc CSCO, and International Business Machines Corp IBM have downsized their workforce.
  • The tech sector announced 97,171 job cuts in 2022, up by 649% Y/Y, the report cited Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
  • In November 2022, Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year. 
  • Dell reported third-quarter earnings of $2.30 per share, which beat estimates of $1.60 per share
  • Price Action: DELL shares closed lower by 0.42% at $42.24 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia

