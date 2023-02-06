Dell To Let Go Of 6,650 Jobs As Uncertainties Dented Its Business: Report

- Dell Technologies Inc DELL prepared to slash 6,650 jobs amid softening demand for personal computers.
- The downsizing is equivalent to 5% of Dell's global workforce, Bloomberg reports citing Co-COO Jeff Clarke's internal memo.
- Dell and other hardware makers battled cratering demand after a pandemic-era PC boom.
- Among major companies, Dell saw the most significant personal computer shipments decline of 37% year-on-year in 4Q22, according to IDC. Dell generated 55% of its revenue from PCs.
- Dell's previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, were not enough to sustain efficiency, Clarke told workers.
- PC rivals HP Inc HPQ, Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO, and International Business Machines Corp IBM have downsized their workforce.
- The tech sector announced 97,171 job cuts in 2022, up by 649% Y/Y, the report cited Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
- In November 2022, Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
- Dell reported third-quarter earnings of $2.30 per share, which beat estimates of $1.60 per share.
- Price Action: DELL shares closed lower by 0.42% at $42.24 on Friday.
