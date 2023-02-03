- Edible Garden AG Inc EDBL has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 1.6 million units, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant to purchase one share.
- Each unit is being sold at a public offering price of $6.30 per unit. The warrants in the units will be immediately exercisable at $6.30 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in this offering, but will be issued separately.
- Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $10.2 million.
- Edible Garden has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 0.2 million shares. The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 7, 2023.
- Edible Garden recently undertook a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-30, effective Jan. 26, 2023.
- Price Action: EDBL shares are trading lower by 42.2% at $4.83 in premarket on the last check Friday.
