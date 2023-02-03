ñol


Kohl's Appoints Tom Kingsbury As CEO; Enters Cooperation Agreement With Macellum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 3, 2023 5:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Kohl's Corporation KSS said its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Tom Kingsbury as Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 2, 2023.
  • Kingsbury has served as Interim CEO since Dec. 2, 2022. He will continue to serve on the company's Board.
  • Kingsbury has over 40 years of retail industry experience serving in executive leadership and board roles at Kohl's, Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL, and The May Department Stores Company. 
  • Kohl's also said it entered into a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors GP LLC and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which, Macellum has agreed to multi-year standstill, voting and other provisions.
  • Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $34.38 in premarket on the last check Friday.

