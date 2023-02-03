Kohl's Appoints Tom Kingsbury As CEO; Enters Cooperation Agreement With Macellum

by

Kohl's Corporation KSS said its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Tom Kingsbury as Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 2, 2023.

Kingsbury has over 40 years of retail industry experience serving in executive leadership and board roles at Kohl's, Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL , and The May Department Stores Company.

and The May Department Stores Company.

Kohl's also said it entered into a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors GP LLC and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which, Macellum has agreed to multi-year standstill, voting and other provisions.

and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which, Macellum has agreed to multi-year standstill, voting and other provisions. Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $34.38 in premarket on the last check Friday.

