Kohl's Appoints Tom Kingsbury As CEO; Enters Cooperation Agreement With Macellum

- Kohl's Corporation KSS said its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Tom Kingsbury as Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 2, 2023.
- Kingsbury has served as Interim CEO since Dec. 2, 2022. He will continue to serve on the company's Board.
- Kingsbury has over 40 years of retail industry experience serving in executive leadership and board roles at Kohl's, Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL, and The May Department Stores Company.
- Kohl's also said it entered into a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors GP LLC and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which, Macellum has agreed to multi-year standstill, voting and other provisions.
- Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $34.38 in premarket on the last check Friday.
