Kohl's In Advanced Talks To Name CEO: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2023 5:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Kohl’s Corporation KSS has reportedly been engaged in advanced talks to appoint Tom Kingsbury as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, the New York Times reported.
  • Michelle Gass, the former CEO, joined Levi Strauss & Co LEVI, in 2022.
  • Following Gass’ departure, Kohl’s appointed Kingsbury as the interim CEO.
  • Kingsbury has been on Kohl’s board since 2021.
  • “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” the report cited spokesperson Jen Johnson.
  • The department store company faced the fury of activist investor Macellum Advisors GP LLC, to make changes to its board.
  • The company also withdrew its FY22 outlook citing economic uncertainty.
  • Price Action: KSS shares closed higher by 0.16% at $31.77 on Wednesday.

