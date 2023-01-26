Kohl's In Advanced Talks To Name CEO: Report

- Kohl’s Corporation KSS has reportedly been engaged in advanced talks to appoint Tom Kingsbury as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, the New York Times reported.
- Michelle Gass, the former CEO, joined Levi Strauss & Co LEVI, in 2022.
- Following Gass’ departure, Kohl’s appointed Kingsbury as the interim CEO.
- Kingsbury has been on Kohl’s board since 2021.
- “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” the report cited spokesperson Jen Johnson.
- The department store company faced the fury of activist investor Macellum Advisors GP LLC, to make changes to its board.
- The company also withdrew its FY22 outlook citing economic uncertainty.
- Price Action: KSS shares closed higher by 0.16% at $31.77 on Wednesday.
