ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2023 4:56 AM | 2 min read
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM.
  • The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the cost to one-third compared to the cost of the fuel cell system in the 2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell.
  •  Honda has begun fundamental research on future fuel cell technologies with targets to halve the cost and double the durability compared to the fuel cell system co-developed with GM.
  • Also Read: Honda Makes Operational Changes To Push Electrification Business
  • Honda has identified four core domains for the utilization of its fuel cell system: fuel cell vehicles (FCEV), commercial vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery, and will actively engage in collaboration with other companies.
  • Since 2013, Honda has been working with GM on the joint development of the next-generation fuel cell system.
  • In the mid-2020s, Honda will begin external sales of its fuel cell system at the level of 2,000 units per year, with a plan to expand sales in stages.
  •  Honda will increase sales to 60,000 units in 2030 and to a few hundred thousand units per year by the second half of the 2030s.
  • The move is part of the automaker’s effort to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050.
  • Also Read: Honda Partners With GS Yuasa For Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Price Action: HMC shares are trading lower by 1.22% at $25.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved