Honda Makes Operational Changes To Push Electrification Business

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 6:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023.
  • The automaker is set to further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.
  • The company will create new Electrification Business Development Operations to consolidate the business strategy and BEV product development functions of the automobile business.
  • The current six regional operations will be consolidated into three regional operations, North America, China and Associated Regions.
  • The Corporate Strategy Operations and Corporate Administration Operations will be newly created. 
  • Price Action: HMC shares closed higher by 0.88% at $24.16 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsGeneral

