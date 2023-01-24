Honda Makes Operational Changes To Push Electrification Business

- Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023.
- The automaker is set to further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.
- The company will create new Electrification Business Development Operations to consolidate the business strategy and BEV product development functions of the automobile business.
- The current six regional operations will be consolidated into three regional operations, North America, China and Associated Regions.
- The Corporate Strategy Operations and Corporate Administration Operations will be newly created.
