Honda Makes Operational Changes To Push Electrification Business

by

Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023.

will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023. The automaker is set to further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.

further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. The company will create new Electrification Business Development Operations to consolidate the business strategy and BEV product development functions of the automobile business.

Also Read : Honda Partners With GS Yuasa For Lithium-Ion Batteries

: Honda Partners With GS Yuasa For Lithium-Ion Batteries The current six regional operations will be consolidated into three regional operations, North America, China and Associated Regions.

The Corporate Strategy Operations and Corporate Administration Operations will be newly created.

Also Read : Honda, LG Energy Solution Establish Battery JV With Total Investment Of $4.4B

: Honda, LG Energy Solution Establish Battery JV With Total Investment Of $4.4B Price Action: HMC shares closed higher by 0.88% at $24.16 on Monday.

HMC shares closed higher by 0.88% at $24.16 on Monday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsGeneral