If an Iceland trip is on your bucket list, add this Apple Inc. AAPL iPhone photography trick to your itinerary — because this dream visit would be incomplete without a vivid picture of the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis.

What Happened: An American Instagrammer, who currently lives in the Netherlands and goes by the name ‘sightsofsara’ on the platform,, recently visited Iceland and shared her experience along with a simple but useful trick to capture the Northern Lights using iPhones.

The Instagrammer said that to click the best photograph on an iPhone, open the Camera and select Night Mode — it looks like a Moon icon. Then, slide the time up to 10 seconds and “aim to shoot” the lights but keep the device as still as possible.

She also said that sometimes Northern Lights look like clouds, making it hard to decipher what a person is looking at.

This iPhone trick makes it possible for device owners to differentiate between the two as the photograph of lights will either show Gray — depicting clouds — or Green/Blue/Red/Yellow/Pink — depicting Northern Lights.

Why It’s Important: The next three to four years will have maximum opportunity for users who want to watch these beautiful dancing nights. As Earth is approaching solar maximum, aurora displays will be at their most active and vibrant, according to Forbes.

While describing “solar maximum,” a report in NASA says that the Sun goes through a natural solar cycle approximately every 11 years. This cycle is marked by an increase or decrease in sunspots. The greatest number of sunspots in any given solar cycle is called “solar maximum.”

