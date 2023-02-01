Most people who own Apple Inc.’s AAPL smartphone devices are obsessed with their iPhone wallpapers. If you are one of those people and want to spice up your iPhone experience, then this TikTok trick can be significantly helpful.

What Happened: A TikTok handle that goes by the name Tech Hack Guy shared a video on the Chinese short-form video hosting service concerning an iPhone Wallpaper trick that most people might not know about.

In the video, TikToker said that this iPhone trick would make it possible for Apple owners to see a different picture every time they unlock their screen.

To do this, iPhone owners first need to unlock their screens and long press on their lock screen. Then swipe right to add another lock screen.

Once these steps are completed, tap on Photo Shuffle and select the photos you want to add from the Camera Roll. Afterward, return to your lock screen and tap on the three dots on the bottom. Then select Lock, tap on Add and finally, Set As Wallpaper Pair.

Voila, now every time iPhone owners unlock their screen, a different picture will appear, making the entire experience infinitely more awesome.

Users can watch the complete TikTok video here:

At the time of writing, this TikTok video had received more than 100K likes on the platform.

