 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NY Attorney General Subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr. In Real Estate Tax Fraud Probe
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2022 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
NY Attorney General Subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr. In Real Estate Tax Fraud Probe

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for former President Donald Trump and his two oldest children, daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr., to provide documents and testimony as part of her investigation of the Trump Organization’s real estate holdings.

What Happened: James’ office said the subpoenas were issued “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled,” according to the Associated Press,

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has testified that certain properties owned by the family-owned Trump Organization were given low valuations in connection to their property taxes but were also given high valuations when the company sought loans or insurance coverage.

James, a Democrat who is seeking re-election as attorney general this year, has been conducting a civil tax fraud investigation into the Trump Organization for the last two years. Eric Trump, the former president's third-oldest child, was ordered by a judge to provide testimony in October 2020.

Related Link: 10 Most Prominent Banishments From Twitter: Donald Trump, MTG And More

What Happens Next: Ivanka and Trump Jr. have filed motions to throw out the subpoenas. The former president filed a lawsuit against James on Dec. 20 to stop her civil investigation, claiming that her “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent.”

A separate criminal probe into the Trump Organization's business practices began in August 2019 by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat, and will be continued by his successor, Alvin Bragg, who was sworn into office on Jan. 1. James joined that probe last May.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Want To Buy And Display NFTs On Your TV? New Samsung Smart TVs Will Allow You To Do Both In 2022
10 Predictions For The Hedge Fund Industry In 2022
Tesla Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week As Q4 Deliveries Surge, These Are Other Top Trends
Top 10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In 2021: Tesla, Apple, AMC, GameStop And More
Thousands Of Weekend Flights Canceled As Major Snow Storm Churns Across US
Marking The 80th Anniversary Of 'Hemp For Victory,' The Government's Censored Cannabis Film
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump investigationGovernment News Politics Legal General Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com