Former Republican Governor of South Carolina and the 29th Ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is reportedly planning to declare her bid to become the president.

What Happened: The probable candidate could indicate her run in the form of a video that could arrive in the coming days, reported The Washington Post, citing persons familiar with the matter.

The video is aimed at driving attendance and enthusiasm for an in-person announcement over the coming weeks, according to the report.

The news of the video comes as some of her political advisors have reportedly been relocating to Charleston, South Carolina for a campaign.

Why It Matters: Haley could become the first Republican to enter the 2024 presidential race after Donald Trump announced his intent to run in November last year.

The former president kicked off his presidential campaign last week in South Carolina and New Hampshire, both of which are early-voting shares.

Haley’s campaign launch is expected to occur in South Carolina, reported CNN, citing multiple sources.

Trump has been vocal about another possible Republican contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and said “we’ll handle that” if the latter chose to run.

