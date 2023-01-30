Nintendo Co. Ltd. NTDOY, a Japanese multinational video game company, has released the teaser of its animated Super Mario Bros. movie.

What Happened: The teaser features the iconic Mario facing off Donkey Kong in an arena, and it appears he’s losing the battle. However, the titular character hits a question mark block and transforms into Cat Mario — the look users will see for the first time.

Seeing Cat Mario in a cute fuzzy yellow catsuit, Donkey Kong can’t stop his sarcastic guffaw that Seth Rogen’s signature laugh depicts perfectly.

Watch the teaser here:

At the time of writing, the video has received more than 800K views on YouTube.

Apart from Rogen, the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto.

The Super Mario Bros. movie will hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Why It's Important: The feature-length animated Mario movie was earlier supposed to release on Dec. 21, 2022. However, Nintendo in April announced that they are postponing the release, although no specific reason was given at the time.

