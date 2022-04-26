Nintendo Postpones Super Mario Movie Until April 2023

Nintendo Co., Ltd. ​​​​​​(OTC: NTDOY), a Japanese multinational video game company, in a tweet on Tuesday, announced that it was delaying the release of its animated Super Mario Bros film until April 2023.

In a tweet credited to Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo said the new release dates were April 7, 2023, for North America and April 28 for Japan.

The company had earlier announced at the Nintendo Direct event that the feature-length animated Mario movie would be released on Dec. 21 this year. It did not specify any reasons behind the delay but offered “deepest apologies” and said, “it will be well worth the wait.”

The founder of Nintendo had earlier partnered with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Illumination Entertainment, the animation studio behind Despicable Me, Minions, and The Secret Life of Pets, to produce the animated Super Mario Bros. film.

The film will feature the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi.