Philips, Alliance Resource Partners And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares jumped 45.4% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday. BigBear.AI recently announced a $25 million private placement.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE climbed 21.3% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. AMC, last month, announced it would sell APE units to Antara Capital at an average price of $0.66 per share.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP gained 18.2% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 13.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 9% on Friday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q4 earnings on February 15, 2022.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA shares rose 11.5% to $10.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Friday. WiSA Technologies recently announced a reverse stock split.

MultiPlan Corporation MPLN rose 10.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday. MultiPlan recently announced that Carol Nutter has joined the company as Chief People Officer.

Scilex Holding Company SCLX gained 9% to $9.60 in pre-market trading. Scilex recently filed for offering of up to 28.13 million shares by selling shareholders.

Applied Digital Corporation APLD climbed 7.2% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Friday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP surged 7.2% to $22.22 in pre-market trading. Alliance Resource Partners raised its quarterly distribution by 40% to $0.70 per unit.

surged 7.2% to $22.22 in pre-market trading. Alliance Resource Partners raised its quarterly distribution by 40% to $0.70 per unit. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG gained 6.7% to $18.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported adjusted EBITA of 651 million euros ($707.18 million) for the fourth-quarter, compared to 647 million euros in the year-ago period. The company also announced plans to scrap 6,000 jobs to improve its profitability.

