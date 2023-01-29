Elon Musk Apologizes For Tweeting Conspiracy Theory About Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

Elon Musk has apologized for his conspiracy theory about the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

On Saturday, one of his followers asked whether he should apologize for the remark on the attack on Pelosi. Musk replied, saying, "I apologize."

Last year, in October, Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted at their San Francisco residence. He was attacked with a hammer and reportedly underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Following the attack, Musk tweeted, saying, "There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye." He attached a link to one of the articles falsely claiming that Paul Pelosi's attacker was a lover he met at a bar in the middle of the night.

However, he deleted the tweet soon after it was posted.

When a Twitter user asked Musk what he was apologizing for, Musk replied with a screenshot of his deleted tweet.

On Friday, bodycam footage of the assault on Pelosi was released. The footage shows how the police arrived at Pelosi's home and found alleged assailant David DePape and Pelosi fighting over the hammer.

In the video, Paul Pelosi and DePape both appear to have a hand on the hammer, and DePape is holding Pelosi's arm when the officers open the door.

On Saturday, former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger called out Musk for spreading false claims about the incident.

He tweeted asking Musk to react to the Pelosi video.