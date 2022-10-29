'Where's Nancy?': Here's What We Know About Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker David DePape

New details are being revealed about the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and severely beating her husband, Paul Pelosi. David DePape, 42, was arrested at the Pelosi home early Friday after he allegedly attacked Pelosi's husband with a hammer.

Sources indicate that DePape entered the house through a sliding glass door and shouted, "Where's Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said she is expected to file multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and elder abuse.

Following the violent attack, Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and severe injuries to his right arm and hands, Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement.

Who Is David DePape

DePape grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving about 20 years ago to follow a girlfriend to San Francisco. According to his stepfather Gene DePape he had lived with him in Canada until he was 14 and had been a quiet boy.

Gene DePape said the girlfriend his son followed to California was named Gypsy, and they had two children together.

The New York Post reported online claims that DePape sexually abused his sons and stepdaughter as children.

Inti Gonzalez, who identified herself as DePape's daughter, said that she wrote in a blog post that her mother kicked DePape out when she was 13 because of "toxic" behavior.

Gonzalez described DePape as someone who "did genuinely try to be a good person" but added, "the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe to be around."

"This attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband came as a shock to me," she wrote in the blog post. "I didn't see this coming."

"It made me happy to see that he had strong opinions about important issues that our world is facing today," Gonzalez wrote. "He wanted to make a difference."

"Some part of him is a good person even though he has been very consumed by darkness."

Gonzalez said she still loves DePape and called him a "quiet" man who was "never violent, yelled or even swore."

She also alleged that DePape's single mother "was a person who would beat him almost to death."

A few blogs by DePape contained rants about technology, aliens, communists, religious minorities, transexuals, and global elites. Many of his posts were written in the last couple of months.