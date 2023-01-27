Canoo Appoints Ken Manget As Finance Chief

- Canoo Inc GOEV has appointed Ken Manget as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Manget will report directly to Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila. Manget will be responsible for Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Accounting & Financial Reporting.
- Ramesh Murthy, who served as interim CFO since Dec. 20, 2021, will continue as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.
- Manget has many years of financial industry experience on the buy and sell side, including running a multi-billion global equity investment strategy at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
- Price Action: GOEV shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $1.20 in premarket on the last check Friday.
