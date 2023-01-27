Canoo Appoints Ken Manget As Finance Chief

by

Canoo Inc GOEV has appointed Ken Manget as its Chief Financial Officer.

has appointed Ken Manget as its Chief Financial Officer. Manget will report directly to Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila. Manget will be responsible for Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Accounting & Financial Reporting.

Tony Aquila. Manget will be responsible for Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Accounting & Financial Reporting. Ramesh Murthy, who served as interim CFO since Dec. 20, 2021, will continue as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

Manget has many years of financial industry experience on the buy and sell side, including running a multi-billion global equity investment strategy at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

: Canoo Gains On Distribution Agreement With GCC Olayan In Saudi Arabia Price Action: GOEV shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $1.20 in premarket on the last check Friday.

