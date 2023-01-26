ñol


Walmart Dedicates $2.5B To Tap India's Budding E-Commerce And Payments Market: Report

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 26, 2023 10:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Walmart Inc WMT reportedly earmarked over $2.5 billion in India as the retailer doubled down on the opportunities to tap India's e-commerce and payments markets amid macro headwinds.
  • In January, Walmart spent about $780 million in taxes after PhonePe, in which the retailer owns a majority stake, moved its domicile to India from Singapore, TechCrunch reports
  • Walmart looks to invest $200 million - $300 million in PhonePe's ongoing funding round.
  • Also Read: Competition Intensifies For India's Digital Payments Market: Amazon India Poaches WhatsApp Pay India Head
  • The report adds that Walmart, which owns a majority stake in Flipkart, eyes spending $1.5 billion to buy back the e-commerce firm's shares from early backers Tiger Global and Accel Partners.
  • India, the second-largest internet market, became a critical overseas market for Walmart and Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN.
  • Flipkart leads the e-commerce market in India, the report cited Bernstein. And PhonePe commands over 40% of all transactions on UPI, a payments network in India. UPI, which processes over 7 billion monthly transactions, is the most popular way Indians pay online.
  • Last year, Amazon faced a setback in the country after India's largest retail giant, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), outplayed the American firm in securing retailer Future Group's assets.
  • Amazon called the February takeover of 835 Future Retail stores by Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance a "sham transaction."
  • Price Action: WMT shares traded higher by 0.44% at $142.97 on the last check Thursday.

