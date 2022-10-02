ñol

Trump's Racist Slur Against McConnell's Wife Brushed Aside By Rick Scott: 'He Likes To Give Nicknames'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 2, 2022 10:32 PM | 1 min read

Donald Trump’s dig at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife Elaine Chao was reportedly brushed aside by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday.

What Happened: Scott, who leads the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, avoided criticism of the former president on “Face the Nation,” according to a transcript made available by CBS News.

Margaret Brennan, who hosts the show, asked Scott if he would “rebuke” the comments from Trump.

“​​I think what we got to do is we got to bring everybody together. I'd also say that would vice versa,” said Scott.

The Senator then pivoted to Vice President Kamala Harris and her comments on the Florida hurricane and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When Brennan persisted on McConnell, Chao and Trump’s racist remarks, Scott said we have to figure out “how do we start bringing people together.”

Why It Matters: On Friday, Trump said McConnell had a “DEATH WISH,” referring to the Republican’s approval of “Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored Bills.”

He also made a racist remark against Chao, who he called McConnell’s “China-loving wife, Coco Chow!”

Trump’s comments were made on Truth Social, a platform of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC

Asked about the comments on Chao, who served in Trump’s cabinet and resigned shortly after the Jan.6 riots, Scott said on CNN Sunday that the “[former] President likes to give people nicknames,” reported Politico.

