Trump Says 'Unnecessary Turmoil' In Republican Party Due To 'Old Broken Crow' Mitch McConnell, Wife

Former President Donald Trump blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) and his wife Elaine Chao for the “unnecessary turmoil” in the Republican Party.

What Happened: Trump made his comments on Truth Social as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the position of the new House Speaker in the 118th Congress.

“There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party, in large part due to people like the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, his 'wife', Coco Chow, who is a sellout to China, and their RINO allies, who make it difficult for everyone else by constantly capitulating to Hopeless Joe Biden and the Democrats,” said Trump.

RINO refers to the pejorative "Republican In Name Only."

Trump blamed McConnell for helping pass the $1.7 trillion Omnibus spending bill and called it a “New Deal ‘booster’.” The former president called the bill an “embarrassment to Republicans.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Trump has used disparaging terms for McConnell and his wife who hails from Taiwan. He called the Senate minority leader an “old crow” last month and referred to the Omnibus bill as “ominous.”

The former U.S. leader’s racist slur against Chao has now been repeated multiple times. In October, he called the former Secretary of Transportation in his cabinet “Coco Chow!” as well.

Chao said in October that she quit her post in the wake of the Jan.6 insurrection as “personal values and my philosophy” made it “impossible to continue.”

