Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said in a Brazillian podcast that he was attacked in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue where the assailants made away with his shoes and watch.

What Happened: The Congressman said the incident took place on the prominent Manhattan thoroughfare while addressing rising crime on the podcast.

The alleged incident took place in the Summer of 2021 at 3 p.m., in the afternoon, and was carried out by two men who Santos said “weren’t black, they were even white, but they robbed me,” according to the video shared by MSNBC.

He said, while speaking in Portuguese, “They robbed me, took my briefcase, took my shoes and my watch. And that was in broad daylight.”

“I was leaving my office, going to the garage, getting my car, and I was mugged,”

Why It Matters: Santos also said his Florida home was broken into just because he was at a “Republican party” on New Year’s Eve.

He described an attempt on his life to the podcast hosts which led to a police escort being placed in front of his house.

“We have already suffered an attempt on my life, an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police, a police escort standing in front of our house.”

Santos is under probe by a New York prosecutor’s office regarding his conduct, reported Reuters.

The Congressman has apologized for decking up his resume. He claimed that he had studied at New York University and Baruch College but the institutions reportedly have no record of him attending.

Photo by U.S. House Office of Photography on Wikimedia Commons