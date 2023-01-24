Why LogicMark Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA rose 71.7% to $0.7450 in pre-market trading after the company reported regulatory path to registration of AXA1125 for long COVID-19 fatigue.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares rose 37.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Intelligent Bio Solutions shares jumped 281% on Monday after the company announced it successfully completed the review of results from Milestone 7, a phase of its biosensor platform development.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA shares rose 29.3% to $0.2399 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Monday.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS rose 20.5% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently issued AR 501 Phase 2 trial update.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 19.5% to $0.2750 in pre-market trading after surging 53% on Monday.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 17.8% to $0.5020 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Monday. Helbiz said on Jan. 17, 2023, the company received letter of reprimand from Nasdaq listing qualifications staff.
- HEXO Corp. HEXO shares rose 14.2% to $1.77 in pre-market trading. HEXO recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS rose 8.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Aqua Metals recently regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 6.2% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond recently received notice from NASDAQ regarding delayed quarterly report.
- Yext, Inc. YEXT rose 4.5% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to cut size of the company’s workforce by 8% of full-time employees as a part of its restructuring plan.
Losers
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK fell 24.7% to $0.2749 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $5.2 million underwritten public offering priced above market.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB shares fell 20.8% to $0.3075 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock without warrants.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX fell 14.2% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. Leap Therapeutics recently agreed to acquire Flame Biosciences Inc, a privately-held biotechnology company, in an all-stock transaction.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 7.5% to $0.22 in pre-market trading.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO shares dropped 7.3% to $0.7395 in pre-market trading. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Joseph Hooker as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI fell 7.1% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently announced management changes.
- Camber Energy, Inc. CEI fell 7% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Camber Energy agreed to acquire renewable diesel facility.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE fell 6.6% to $0.92 in pre-market after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT shares fell 6.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Celyad Oncology SA CYAD fell 5.3% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday. Celyad Oncology recently issued an update on its Celyad 2.0 business strategy, which has been adopted and implemented over the last few months.
Now Read This: Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.