Yext, 1-800-Flowers.com And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2023 6:11 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO shares surged 7.4% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday. Baird recently upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $12 price target.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS shares gained 7.3% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is expected to release financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter on Feb. 2, 2023.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares jumped 6.2% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. AST SpaceMobile and NASA, last month, signed a joint agreement to improve spaceflight safety.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares gained 6.2% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond recently received notice from NASDAQ regarding delayed quarterly report.
  • Yext, Inc. YEXT climbed 4.5% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to cut size of the company’s workforce by 8% of full-time employees as a part of its restructuring plan.
  • ContextLogic Inc WISH gained 4.4% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Monday.
  • Desktop Metal Inc DM shares rose 4.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading.

