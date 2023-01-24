ñol


Intel Names Frank Yeary As Board Chair After Omar Ishrak Steps Down

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2023 5:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Intel Corp INTC appointed Frank D. Yeary as the new independent chair of its board. Yeary succeeded Dr. Omar Ishrak, who stepped down as chair
  • Ishrak did not disclose any reason for stepping down. Meanwhile, Ishrak will remain on Intel's board as an independent director.
  • Also Read: Intel's Ambitions To Compete With Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Suffers Jolt After Losing Foundry Head
  • Yeary has served as a director of Intel since 2009.
  • Ishrak joined Intel's board in March 2017 and was named chair of the board in January 2020
  • CEO Pat Gelsinger implemented an ambitious plan to return the chipmaker to the forefront of the $580 billion industry.
  • In December, Intel reportedly split its graphics-chip organization to grab market share from Nvidia Corp NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.
  • Price Action: INTC shares closed higher by 3.59% at $30.27 on Monday.

