ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Microsoft To Pull Down Curtains On AltspaceVR Social VR Platform, Focus On Metaverse Platform

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 23, 2023 2:31 PM | 2 min read
Microsoft To Pull Down Curtains On AltspaceVR Social VR Platform, Focus On Metaverse Platform
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT prepared to sunset the AltpaceVR platform on March 10, 2023, and shifted focus to support immersive experiences powered by the metaverse platform Microsoft Mesh
  • Through Mesh-enabled experiences, people can gather as 3D avatars of themselves in mixed reality.
  • Microsoft initially believed in social VR as a fun place for immersive games and its power to bring people together, build connections, and create shared experiences.
  • However, now, Microsoft looked to tap the opportunity for VR to expand beyond consumer into business into a more open, accessible, and secure version of immersive experiences in the metaverse.
  • With Mesh, Microsoft aspires to build a platform that offers the most comprehensive opportunity to all involved, including creators, partners, and customers.
  • Microsoft eyed the launch of Microsoft Mesh, a new platform for connection and collaboration, starting by enabling global workplaces. 
  • In the near term, Microsoft concentrated on VR efforts in workplace experiences. 
  • Over time, Microsoft aimed to extend to the consumer experience.
  • The global virtualization software market will likely reach $300 billion by 2033, at 22.3% CAGR from 2023 - 2033.
  • In 2023, Microsoft shared plans to downsize by 10K employees, equating to 4% - 5% of the total headcount
  • Microsoft expected a ~$1.2 billion charge in Q2 to account for the restructuring.
  • The downsizing began in 2022.
  • In July, Microsoft called for about 10% revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter, slower than it’s been in more than five years. 
  • Last December, Microsoft shared plans to discontinue an experimental research project that leveraged audio-based technology to help visually impaired people navigate surroundings.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.26% at $240.85 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved