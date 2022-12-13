Microsoft To Pull Off Soundscape 3D Audio Project Catering To Visually Impaired, Move It To Open Source Code

- Microsoft Corp MSFT prepared to abort an experimental research project that leveraged audio-based technology to help visually-impaired people navigate and gain more awareness of their surroundings.
- However, Microsoft said it would release the code for other developers under an open-source license.
- Microsoft debuted Soundscape in 2017, helping people become "more comfortable with unfamiliar places" using 3D audio cues.
- The project bred an Apple Inc AAPL iOS app in 2018 that reads out points of interest as the user walks by notable roads and intersections, TechCrunch reports.
- From January 3, 2023, Microsoft will remove the Soundscape app from the App Store and release the underlying code on GitHub.
- In related news, Microsoft also eyed building a "super app" that combines shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.
- Microsoft executives wanted the app to boost the company's multibillion-dollar advertising business, and Bing search and draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 3.27% at $260.75 on the last check Tuesday.
