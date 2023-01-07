This Is How Much Biden's Delaware Trips Have Cost US Taxpayers

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are set to investigate President Joe Biden and his administration on various issues. Starting with the Afghanistan withdrawal to illegal migrants entering the southern border, the origins of the novel coronavirus, and the Hunter Biden controversy.

What Happened: Ahead of these planned inquiries by the GOP, a Fox News Digital report issued in November 2022 found that Biden's regular trips to his home state of Delaware have cost taxpayers at least $11 million.

According to the former CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller, most of Biden's trips were between the White House and Delaware. He has made 101 flights between the two locations, including 71 flights using Marine One, and 30 using Air Force One.

Knoller's report revealed that the Marine One helicopters used by the president cost between $17,065 and $20,206 per hour.

Air Force One's operational costs are $177,843 per hour, and the total operating expenses for flights to Delaware were about $4 million.

The Secret Service cost for Biden's 16 trips to Delaware was about $1.96 million. A calculated per-trip price applied to the president's 57 recent trips leaves an approximate $7 million tab for taxpayers.

In comparison, the travel expenses of former President Donald Trump were also noted in media reports during his time in office. This included four trips to Mar-a-Lago early in his presidency which cost taxpayers $13.6 million, about $3.4 million each.

Prospects For Re-election: Biden, who turned 80 last year, could face a number of potential Republican nominees if he decides to run for re-election, including Trump.

Biden has said he intends to run for office again, though he often adds the caveat that he is a "great respecter of fate." He said he expects to decide by early this year.

According to a Reuters poll, 46% of Democrats said Biden may not be up to the challenge of running in 2024, while 26% said the same of Trump, who is 76. In addition, the poll found that 86% of Americans believe the cutoff for serving as president should be age 75 or younger.

Originally published Nov. 19, 2022.