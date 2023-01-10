Former President Donald Trump said China was "given information" after news that classified documents dating back to Joe Biden's time as vice president under Barack Obama were discovered in a private office.

What Happened: Trump said on Truth Social on Monday, “A V.P. cannot Declassify documents, which are covered by the Federal Records Act, which is Criminal and MUCH TOUGHER than the Presidential Records Act, which is NOT Criminal.”

He said, “A President, me, can Declassify. How much more information has China been given?”

Biden’s attorneys discovered the classified documents in November and notified the National Archives, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, a special counsel to Biden, reported The Hill.

Thereafter, the Archives took possession of the materials and referred the discovery to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The classified materials were discovered during cleaning at an office at the University of Pennsylvania in Washington, according to Sauber. Biden used the office during his time as an honorary professor between 2017 and 2019, according to The Hill.

Trump said on Monday that China saw the classified documents. He said, “The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That’s a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!”

The former U.S. leader was referring to anonymous donations from China made to the University of Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2018. The donations began after the university said it would create the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, reported The New York Post.

While Biden's attorneys made a quick disclosure, Trump was found to possess classified documents until the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search in August last year.

