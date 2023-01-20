ñol


RumbleON Appoints Blake Lawson As Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
  • RumbleON Inc RMBL has promoted Blake Lawson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 19, 2023.
  • Upon the conclusion of Narinder Sahai's service as RumbleOn's CFO on Jan. 17, 2023, Sahai will serve as a special advisor for a 90-day term.
  • Lawson will serve as an executive leadership team member and report directly to RumbleOn's CEO, Marshall Chesrown.
  • He previously served as the CFO of the RideNow group of powersports retailers, and the Coulter Automotive Group, since 2020.
  • Lawson holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Utah, and a Master of Business Administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
  • In his role, Lawson will be responsible for leading RumbleOn's financial strategy, accounting, tax, treasury, planning & analysis, and finance operations.
  • Price Action: RMBL shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $7.60 on the last check Friday.

