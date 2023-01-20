RumbleON Appoints Blake Lawson As Finance Chief

by

RumbleON Inc RMBL has promoted Blake Lawson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 19, 2023.

has promoted Blake Lawson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 19, 2023. Upon the conclusion of Narinder Sahai's service as RumbleOn's CFO on Jan. 17, 2023, Sahai will serve as a special advisor for a 90-day term.

Lawson will serve as an executive leadership team member and report directly to RumbleOn's CEO, Marshall Chesrown.

He previously served as the CFO of the RideNow group of powersports retailers, and the Coulter Automotive Group, since 2020.

Lawson holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Utah, and a Master of Business Administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

In his role, Lawson will be responsible for leading RumbleOn's financial strategy, accounting, tax, treasury, planning & analysis, and finance operations.

Price Action: RMBL shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $7.60 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral