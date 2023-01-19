Neuronetics Inks Six-Year Exclusive Partnership With Greenbrook TMS

by

Neuronetics Inc STIM and Greenbrook TMS Inc GBNH announced an expanded commercial partnership through year-end 2028.

and announced an expanded commercial partnership through year-end 2028. Under the partnership agreement, Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) equipment to Greenbrook. Over time, Neuronetics' NeuroStar devices will replace competitive TMS devices at Greenbrook locations.

The agreement also has minimum purchase commitments, and all treatment session purchases will convert to a "per-click" consumable model.

Neuronetics CEO Keith J. Sullivan said, "With this comprehensive, exclusive agreement, Neuronetics and Greenbrook will be able to expand upon our market-leading positions and bring the benefits of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy to the many patients who are suffering from mental disorders."

Greenbrook CEO Bill Leonard commented, "This expanded partnership will deliver several important synergies, including increased patient awareness and access to care, which we believe will ultimately allow us to materially advance the proliferation of TMS as a non-drug alternative for the treatment of mental disorders."

Price Action: STIM shares are down 0.68% at $5.80 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.