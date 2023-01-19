Raytheon Opens New Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Center

by

Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX business Pratt & Whitney has launched its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru.

The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Capabilities Center (ICC) and Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers.

The IEC will enhance Raytheon's combined presence in India of over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaboration across its businesses.

With more than 50 employees now based in the facility, the company plans to add 450 jobs over the next four years.

Work performed at the IEC will include aero and mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney's commercial engines.

"The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth," said Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $95.63 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

