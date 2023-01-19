ñol

Raytheon Opens New Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Center

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 19, 2023 8:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX business Pratt & Whitney has launched its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru.
  • The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Capabilities Center (ICC) and Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers.
  • The IEC will enhance Raytheon's combined presence in India of over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaboration across its businesses.
  • With more than 50 employees now based in the facility, the company plans to add 450 jobs over the next four years.
  • Work performed at the IEC will include aero and mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney's commercial engines.
  • "The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth," said Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney.
  • Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $95.63 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

