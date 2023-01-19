Raytheon Opens New Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Center

- Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX business Pratt & Whitney has launched its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru.
- The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Capabilities Center (ICC) and Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers.
- The IEC will enhance Raytheon's combined presence in India of over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaboration across its businesses.
- With more than 50 employees now based in the facility, the company plans to add 450 jobs over the next four years.
- Work performed at the IEC will include aero and mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney's commercial engines.
- "The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth," said Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney.
