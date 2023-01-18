Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.2% lower on Wednesday, dragged by renewed concerns of a recession as U.S. retail sales declined by the most in 12 months, down 1.1% in December as against expectations of a fall of 0.8%. This is the second straight monthly decline in the figure. The U.S. Producers Price Index dropped more than anticipated, falling 0.5% month-on-month. The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book indicated U.S. businesses remain pessimistic about growth in the coming months. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 2.06% lower on Wednesday and lost another 1.34% in extended trading. A lawyer for Tesla investors said CEO Elon Musk had lied in 2018 when he tweeted funding was "secured" to take the company private, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, an attorney for Musk said the Tesla chief merely used the "wrong words" when he tweeted his plans, the report said.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: A U.S. government agency on Wednesday issued citations against the retail giant for failing to keep warehouse workers safe, by exposing them to ergonomic hazards that caused serious injuries, reported Reuters. Amazon shares closed 0.61% lower.

3. bluebird bio Inc BLUE: Shares of bluebird closed 17.24% lower on Wednesday. The company announced it had commenced an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock. The company also said it intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of its common stock to be sold in the offering.

4. Netflix Inc NFLX: Shares of Netflix ended marginally higher on Wednesday. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results Thursday after the market close. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst raised his fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share estimate by 2% and 50%, respectively, to $7.96 billion and $0.53. This compares to the consensus estimates for $7.82 billion in revenue and EPS of $0.44.

5. Discover Financial Services DFS: Shares of the company closed 2.9% lower on Wednesday and lost another 5.88% in extended trading. Discover Financial Services announced fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, reporting a drop in net income at $1.033 billion compared with $1.067 billion a year earlier.

