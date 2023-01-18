Adobe Denies Exploiting User Images And Videos For AI Training

by

Adobe Inc ADBE Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky addressed user criticism by saying the company has never trained its generative artificial intelligence services on customer projects.

Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky addressed user criticism by saying the company has never trained its generative artificial intelligence services on customer projects. Belsky said they had never used anything in their storage to train a generative AI model in a Bloomberg interview.

In early January, some interpreted Adobe using customer images or videos to train multimedia generation AI models, citing a screenshot of Adobe's terms of service on social media.

Belsky said the decade-old policy is in place to allow products to be analyzed to improve features, not for image generation.

The report quoted Belsky saying, "If we ever allow people to opt in for generative AI specifically, we need to call it out and explain how we're using it."

In the dynamic AI imagery space, Adobe hopes to differentiate its generative tools by integrating them into existing creative software.

The report further added that the maker of Photoshop and Illustrator highlighted many new AI-powered tools at an October user conference.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT reportedly negotiated a $10 billion investment in large language chatbot ChatGPT parent OpenAI.

Microsoft granted more customers access to the software behind popular AI tools made by OpenAI.

OpenAI grabbed eyeballs courtesy of ChatGPT, adept at answering questions and writing essays and poems, and image generator Dall-E 2, which turns language prompts into novel images.

The Azure OpenAI Service will allow any business to apply for access generating the potential for more AI-infused products.

AI-infused products. Price Action: ADBE shares closed at $344.38 on Tuesday.

