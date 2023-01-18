Adobe Denies Exploiting User Images And Videos For AI Training

- Adobe Inc ADBE Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky addressed user criticism by saying the company has never trained its generative artificial intelligence services on customer projects.
- Belsky said they had never used anything in their storage to train a generative AI model in a Bloomberg interview.
- In early January, some interpreted Adobe using customer images or videos to train multimedia generation AI models, citing a screenshot of Adobe's terms of service on social media.
- Belsky said the decade-old policy is in place to allow products to be analyzed to improve features, not for image generation.
- The report quoted Belsky saying, "If we ever allow people to opt in for generative AI specifically, we need to call it out and explain how we're using it."
- In the dynamic AI imagery space, Adobe hopes to differentiate its generative tools by integrating them into existing creative software.
- The report further added that the maker of Photoshop and Illustrator highlighted many new AI-powered tools at an October user conference.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT reportedly negotiated a $10 billion investment in large language chatbot ChatGPT parent OpenAI.
- Microsoft granted more customers access to the software behind popular AI tools made by OpenAI.
- OpenAI grabbed eyeballs courtesy of ChatGPT, adept at answering questions and writing essays and poems, and image generator Dall-E 2, which turns language prompts into novel images.
- The Azure OpenAI Service will allow any business to apply for access generating the potential for more AI-infused products.
- Price Action: ADBE shares closed at $344.38 on Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.