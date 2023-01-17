ñol

Microsoft Monetizes AI Potential As More Customers Win Access To OpenAI Resources

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 17, 2023 6:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT granted more customers access to the software behind popular artificial intelligence tools made by OpenAI.
  • OpenAI grabbed eyeballs courtesy of its chatbot ChatGPT, adept at answering questions and writing essays and poems, and image generator Dall-E 2, which turns language prompts into novel images.
  • The Azure OpenAI Service will allow any business to apply for access generating the potential for more AI-infused products, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Previously Microsoft and OpenAI had restricted the number of businesses that had access to the tools.
  • Microsoft chose to offer access to GPT-3.5, Dall-E 2, and a codewriting tool, Codex, which can turn natural language prompts into code. Microsoft plans to make ChatGPT available for businesses shortly.
  • Microsoft worked to rebrand itself as the vanguard of the AI revolution and put OpenAI’s tools into its software. 
  • OpenAI’s tools like GPT-3 are already a rage among some startups like Jasper and Yoodli.
  • The AI industry will likely trigger a battle among the big cloud hostings providers like Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud for the preferred cloud provider crown.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.17% at $238.82 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

