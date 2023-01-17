Microsoft Monetizes AI Potential As More Customers Win Access To OpenAI Resources

- Microsoft Corp MSFT granted more customers access to the software behind popular artificial intelligence tools made by OpenAI.
- OpenAI grabbed eyeballs courtesy of its chatbot ChatGPT, adept at answering questions and writing essays and poems, and image generator Dall-E 2, which turns language prompts into novel images.
- The Azure OpenAI Service will allow any business to apply for access generating the potential for more AI-infused products, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Previously Microsoft and OpenAI had restricted the number of businesses that had access to the tools.
- Also Read: Microsoft Said To Be Discussing $10B Investment In ChatGPT Owner As Part Of Complex Deal
- Microsoft chose to offer access to GPT-3.5, Dall-E 2, and a code–writing tool, Codex, which can turn natural language prompts into code. Microsoft plans to make ChatGPT available for businesses shortly.
- Microsoft worked to rebrand itself as the vanguard of the AI revolution and put OpenAI’s tools into its software.
- OpenAI’s tools like GPT-3 are already a rage among some startups like Jasper and Yoodli.
- The AI industry will likely trigger a battle among the big cloud hostings providers like Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud for the preferred cloud provider crown.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.17% at $238.82 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.