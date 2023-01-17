ñol

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 17, 2023 6:23 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares gained 15.8% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
  • BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares jumped 14.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 42% on Friday.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. TKC gained 12.6% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. SOCAR Türkiye recently selected the company to deploy a 5G-ready private wireless network.
  • Canaan Inc. CAN climbed 12.2% to $3.31 in pre-market trading. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG gained 11.6% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Friday. Newegg Commerce recently revealed its high expectations for gaming laptops in 2023.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 10.8% to $8.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 9% on Friday. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.
  • Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT climbed 8.8% to $6.55 in pre-market trading. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
  • National Instruments Corporation NATI rose 8.6% to $51.00 in pre-market trading. National Instruments received acquisition interest from companies including Emerson Electric Co, Reuters reported.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN climbed 6.9% to $53.43 in pre-market trading. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

