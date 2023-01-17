Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS to have earned $5.48 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.4% to $372.50 in after-hours trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC reported a 14.8% year-over-year increase in revenue to T$67.84 billion ($2.24 billion) for the fourth quarter. UMC shares fell 0.9% to close at $7.50 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Signature Bank SBNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $692.14 million. Signature Bank shares gained 1.1% to close at $118.37 on Friday.

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL to post quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $12.23 billion after the closing bell. United Airlines shares gained 0.7% to close at $51.65 on Friday.

