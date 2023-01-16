Why Edward Snowden's Outburst In Latin Is No Compliment To Joe Biden

Edward Snowden took another potshot at President Joe Biden over the discovery of classified documents at his residence and private office, but this time he made his displeasure known in a classical language.

What Happened: Snowden tweeted, “Quod licet lovi, non licet bovi” and shared news that more classified documents had been found at the president’s home.

The phrase translates to “What is permissible for Jupiter is not permissible for cattle.” It is said in the context of double standards or what the Roman god of sky and thunder could get away with doesn’t extend to common people.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Snowden has reacted to the discovery of classified papers at Biden’s private office and Delaware residence.

Last week, he said that Biden had “absconded” with more classified documents than many whistleblowers. His comment got a reaction from Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The former U.S. intelligence contractor, now a Russian citizen, said Biden, his predecessor Donald Trump, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have all “mishandled” classified documents.

Snowden is accused of stealing government property and revealing classified information about U.S. national security and intelligence.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

