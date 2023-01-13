Google Gets A Breather In UK Court Ruling Against Plagiarism Charges By Smaller Rival

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google won a ruling enabling the U.K. High Court to settle a dispute with short-film firm Shorts International Ltd.
- Shorts International alleged YouTube of trademark infringement by using the word "Short," Bloomberg reports.
- Google had claimed that an unfavorable verdict could lead to colossal rebranding costs and technical changes on the platform, the judge said.
- YouTube opted for the rebranding two years back to grow market share, emulating the success of ByteDance Ltd-owned TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc's META Instagram Reels.
- Shorts International's lawyer said the company operated for over two decades and used its name to distribute short films across various platforms, including YouTube.
- The company's lawyers said that the word "Shorts" is likely to confuse people that YouTube has acquired the brand Shorts or Shorts International is its subsidiary.
- The tech giants ranging from Google, Meta, and Amazon.com Inc AMZN battled scores of antitrust lawsuits for unduly exerting their influence to quash smaller competitors.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.18% at $91.75 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.