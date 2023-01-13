ñol

Google Gets A Breather In UK Court Ruling Against Plagiarism Charges By Smaller Rival

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 13, 2023 12:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google won a ruling enabling the U.K. High Court to settle a dispute with short-film firm Shorts International Ltd.
  • Shorts International alleged YouTube of trademark infringement by using the word "Short," Bloomberg reports.
  • Google had claimed that an unfavorable verdict could lead to colossal rebranding costs and technical changes on the platform, the judge said.
  • YouTube opted for the rebranding two years back to grow market share, emulating the success of ByteDance Ltd-owned TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc's META Instagram Reels.
  • Shorts International's lawyer said the company operated for over two decades and used its name to distribute short films across various platforms, including YouTube. 
  • The company's lawyers said that the word "Shorts" is likely to confuse people that YouTube has acquired the brand Shorts or Shorts International is its subsidiary.
  • The tech giants ranging from Google, Meta, and Amazon.com Inc AMZN battled scores of antitrust lawsuits for unduly exerting their influence to quash smaller competitors.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.18% at $91.75 on the last check Friday.

