Meta Analyst Sees Monetization Ramping Courtesy Reels, Newer Ad Formats

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 1:14 PM | 1 min read
  • Citi analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Buy on Meta Platforms Inc META and a price target of $222.
  • Based on his proprietary tracking of ads on IG Reels, he believes monetization is ramping as his data suggests ad loads reached 14% in September compared to 8% in July. An initial ad exposure is now earlier in the experience. 
  • He recognizes it remains early days in Reels monetization and the challenges in engagement given the competition in Short-Form-Video. 
  • Still, he also believes Reels could have naturally higher and largely incremental ad loads over time, and integration of Reels content within Feed, Stories and Messenger complements Meta’s evolving MSI. 
  • Also ReadMove Over Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat — This New Social App Is All The Rage Among Stanford Undergrads
  • He was encouraged by Meta’s newer ad formats announced earlier this week that he believes represent the beginnings of its rebuilt AI-based ad tech stack. 
  • While macro challenges persist, he believes improved Reels monetization, newer ad formats, and a greater focus on expenses create a compelling risk-reward in shares. 
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 3.65% at $134.00 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech