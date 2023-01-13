Genpact, Buckle And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite record gains on Thursday after inflation rate continued to moderate in December. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Adobe

Adobe Inc. Director John Warnock sold a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $341.91. The insider received around $1.03 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Piper Sandler recently maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $380 to $415.

Piper Sandler recently maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $380 to $415. What Adobe Does: Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media.



Genpact

SVP & Chief Legal Officer Heather White sold a total of 9,008 shares at an average price of $46.74. The insider received around $421.06 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: JP Morgan, last month, downgraded Genpact from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

JP Morgan, last month, downgraded Genpact from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $55 to $50. What Genpact Does: Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services.

Buckle

EVP Stores Kari Smith sold a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $48.10. The insider received around $1.2 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Buckle reported December net sales of $214.5 million, up 7.9% year over year.

Buckle reported December net sales of $214.5 million, up 7.9% year over year. What Buckle Does: Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories.

HubSpot