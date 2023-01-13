Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA shares dropped 13.1% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after jumping over 56% on Thursday.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI fell 8.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. BigBear.Ai shares jumped 260% on Thursday after the company announced it has been awarded a multiple award $900 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force..

Vuzix Corporation VUZI shares declined 6.4% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday. Vuzix recently received OEM purchase orders from multiple defense and commercial customers.

ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT shares fell 6% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after gaining around 22% on Thursday. IntoCell recently entered into development and license option agreement with ADC Therapeutics.

