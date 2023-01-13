ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Meta Takes Legal Action Against Voyager Labs, Accuses It For Alleged Data Scraping

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 13, 2023 7:45 AM | 1 min read
Meta Takes Legal Action Against Voyager Labs, Accuses It For Alleged Data Scraping
  • Meta Platforms, Inc META prosecuted Voyager Labs for allegedly faking accounts to scrape user data for business purposes.
  • Meta alleged that improper data gathered from FacebookInstagram, and other sites like TwitterAlphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Telegram powered Voyager Labs' software, CNBC reports.
  • Voyager Labs specializes in investigative software and services. 
  • Also Read: Washington Attorney General Indicts Meta's Mark Zuckerberg For Alleged Role In Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • Voyager Labs allegedly created over 38,000 fake Facebook user accounts, helping it exploit publicly posted information from over 600,000 other users, including posts, likes, photos, and friends lists.
  • Meta eventually disabled over 60,000 Voyager Labs-related Facebook and Instagram accounts and pages, including at least 38,000 fake accounts. 
  • Meta has sought damages and injunctive relief. It urged the court to force Voyager Labs to give up its ill-gotten profits.
  • Meta's complaint follows a similar data-scraping lawsuit involving Microsoft Corp MSFT LinkedIn and the enterprise startup hiQ.
  • After a years-long legal battle, LinkedIn and hiQ eventually settled in December 2022 with a $500,000 judgment entered against hiQ.
  • Price Action: META shares closed higher by 2.87% at $136.71 on Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsLegalTechMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved