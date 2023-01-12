ñol

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 8:07 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • An expansion of Tesla's plant in Shanghai has been reportedly delayed.
  • A U.S. labor board director has reportedly upheld Amazon workers' landmark union victory at a warehouse in New York.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock skyrocketed after the company’s bankruptcy warning brought back interest from retail traders.
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.28% but lost 0.36% in extended trading. An expansion of the company’s plant in Shanghai has been delayed, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The phase-three expansion which was originally scheduled to commence mid-year would have doubled the plant’s capacity to about 2 million cars a year, the report said.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 0.19% higher on Thursday. A U.S. labor board director has upheld Amazon workers' landmark union victory at a warehouse in New York, reported Reuters, citing a decision issued Wednesday.

3. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed marginally lower on Thursday. A U.S. appeals court on Thursday heard a bid by the Cupertino-based tech giant, Alphabet Inc's Google Inc, Intel Corporation and others to revive their challenge to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office policy that made it difficult to contest the validity of patents issued by the agency, reported Reuters.

4. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY: Shares of the company closed 50.14% higher on Thursday and also gained 3.24% in extended trading. The stock skyrocketed after the company’s bankruptcy warning brought back interest from retail traders, reported Bloomberg.

5. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA: Shares of the company closed 30.91% higher on Thursday. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices.

