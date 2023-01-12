Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.28% but lost 0.36% in extended trading. An expansion of the company’s plant in Shanghai has been delayed, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The phase-three expansion which was originally scheduled to commence mid-year would have doubled the plant’s capacity to about 2 million cars a year, the report said.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 0.19% higher on Thursday. A U.S. labor board director has upheld Amazon workers' landmark union victory at a warehouse in New York, reported Reuters, citing a decision issued Wednesday.

3. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed marginally lower on Thursday. A U.S. appeals court on Thursday heard a bid by the Cupertino-based tech giant, Alphabet Inc's Google Inc, Intel Corporation and others to revive their challenge to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office policy that made it difficult to contest the validity of patents issued by the agency, reported Reuters.

4. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY: Shares of the company closed 50.14% higher on Thursday and also gained 3.24% in extended trading. The stock skyrocketed after the company’s bankruptcy warning brought back interest from retail traders, reported Bloomberg.

5. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA: Shares of the company closed 30.91% higher on Thursday. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices.

